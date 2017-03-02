Instructive Criticism: Art Teachers Show Their Work

In another exhibit opening this week, the Arts Council of Henderson County celebrates the work of local art teachers. As part of council’s arts-in-education series Mentors and Students, the show is recognizing the efforts of instructors across the region — but also, more concretely, the actual output of those educators.

An exhibit two weeks ago honored the work of Henderson County elementary-school students, and, beginning March 17, the rising talents of secondary pupils will be the theme. From March 3-10, though, hardworking teachers get to show off their own creations: everything from folk-art-style sculpture to layered multi-media.

A select piece from the show will be purchased by The Gallery at Flat Rock and offered to the public in a free raffle. “[We’re] proud to support the efforts of our county’s talented art instructors by participating in this event,” says gallery owner Suzanne Camarata Ball. “There’s no better way to instill the love of art than to start with our children.”

Art Teachers Create opens with a reception Friday, March 3, 5:30-7pm, at First Citizens Bank gallery (539 North Main St.) For more information, call 828-693-8504 or e-mail acofhc@bellsouth.net.