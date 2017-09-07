Keep on the Shiny Side

Last fall, Bold Life’s companion publication, Carolina Home + Garden, interviewed Woody Platt and silky singer/songwriter Shannon Whitworth, major players on the national Americana scene, at their luxuriously appointed rural lodge in Brevard (carolinahg.com/tuned-in-to-the-good-life/). Platt’s Steep Canyon Rangers and Whitworth, with Barrett Smith, take the stage this weekend for the 12th Annual Mountain Song Festival at Brevard College, a fundraiser for the Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Transylvania County. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Hot Rize are the top veteran acts for the three-day event; also check out Bold Life’s interview this month with young lions Mipso, playing Saturday (www.boldlife.com/more-than-a-party/).

Sept. 8-10, mountainsongfestival.com.