Local is Sweet

Beginning late this month, apple season is firmly upon us — but orchard life isn’t for everyone. Sure, U-pick can be fun; however, epicureans might prefer to wait until the fruit of the county’s labor shows up in local restaurants. HenDough Chicken & Doughnuts has been getting ready for months, planning a lush array of treats featuring the seasonal fruit. Co-owner Sarah Klaassen says to expect the following pastries at HenDough and HVL Donuts: Apple Bacon Bearclaw, Apple Fritter, Caramel Apple Crumb Cake, Bourbon Apple Cider Glazed, Apple Butter with Candied Pecans, and Spiced Caramel Apple Cheesecake. “We will probably feature at least two at a time,” says Klaassen, “and more on weekends.”

532 Kanuga Road (HenDough) and 622 Main St. (HVL Donuts), 828-595-2885; hendough.com.