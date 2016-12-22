Mary Had a Little Lesson

Unlike, say, the polarizing bagpipes, which are either revered or reviled,

the poor recorder is most often simply dismissed. In its unfortunate

plastic incarnation, the recorder seems to be stuck in the provenance of

fourth-grade music class, its players tootling out “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” and other grade-school standards, delivered with squeaky apathy.

But it’s time to revisit the recorder’s deep roots, as goes the mission of

Musicke Antiqua, a Hendersonville-based group that plays the classics from

the age of knights and knaves. Troubadour-style, members stage community

concerts from Madison County down to Transylvania, also reviving such rare

instruments as crumhorns, gemshorns, and the viola da gamba — a predecessor

of the cello for which Henry VIII himself wrote compositions.

Musicke Antiqua’s recorder division is called Camerata, a Renaissance

Italian term for a small chamber ensemble. Spokesperson Susan Hartley

points out that “16th, 17th, and 18th century audiences knew the recorder

as the English Flute. Commoners played it, kings and queens played it, and

musicians on the Shakespearian stage used it regularly.” She notes that

Master composers such as Telemann, Corelli, Bach, and Handel wrote for the

recorder.

“Today, the recorder is sometimes heard as a shrill instrument in

elementary-school music classes,” she acknowledges to *Bold Life*.

“However, in the hands of a skilled player, it has an exquisite vocal

tone.”

In the scope of antiquity — the troupe culls songs from as far back as the

1400s — the recorder is only about 100 years into its revival, and

therefore resonant with future prospects. “[We] endeavor to spread the good

news about the recorder by introducing it to modern audiences and

demonstrating its vast repertoire and possibilities,” says Hartley.

Camerata will perform a concert on Christmas Eve, 10:30-11:30pm, at St.

Paul’s Episcopal Church (1659 St. Paul’s Road in Hendersonville).

828-877-6502. For more information, see musickeantiqua.org