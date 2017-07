While apples rightly get all the love beginning in late summer, it’s not the only fruit in town. Queen’s Berry Farm in Pisgah Forest has blueberries and raspberries up until September, Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm or by appointment. Cloud 9 Farm in Fletcher, another U-Pick operation, reports the Rabbit Eye variety of blueberries “in great quantities” going into August.

858 Davidson River Road (Queen’s Berry) and 137 Bob Barnwell Road (Cloud 9). Call for crop updates: 828-884-5121 and 828-628-1758.