Southern Gothic and the Devil’s Instrument: Scott Bianchi and Crosby Cofod

Dip away from the Tryon Beer Festival on Saturday, November 4, to check out some local music influenced by dark-holler moonshine — atmospherically speaking — in a venue ironically synonymous with straight-up sobriety, at least in name: Black Coffee, Tryon’s java hotspot. North Carolina native Scott Loring Bianchi — great-grandson of the Charleston musicologist Amasa Harold Loring, who’s honored in the Smithsonian — is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter whose lyrically technical guitar skills, both acoustic and electric, have been appreciated on Asheville-area stages (including the Grey Eagle) for decades. In the past few years, Bianchi has found his own deep voice, sharing his ruminative Americana story-songs in the Southern Gothic vein — “The Buzzard and the Crow” and “Old Scratch” are crowd favorites — at the renowned Acoustic Coffeehouse in Johnson City, Good Stuff in Marshall, Sanctuary and Black Bear in Hendersonville, and together with NC icons Don Dixon (who produced R.E.M.) and David Childers at Catawba Coffee Co. in Mt. Holly. He’s joined this weekend by Crosby Cofod, a music producer and violinist recently arrived from Maryland. Cofod showed prowess on the world’s most difficult instrument beginning at age 5. He apprenticed with the Chesapeake Orchestra and was the second principal violinist at St. Mary’s College of Maryland for four years. Upon attending University College of Dublin, Cofod turned away from classical and tuned his bow to fiddle music. Given the close kinship of Scots-Irish music to the Southern Appalachian vernacular, Cofod’s latest skills add a smoking layer of dreamy melancholy to Bianchi’s oeuvre. Don’t miss.

15 South Trade St., Tryon. 4-6pm. 828-817-0023. scottbianchimusic.com. crosbycofod.com.