Sweet Deal

“It burns intensely for a few minutes,” admits David Stallings, president of the Henderson County Beekeepers Association, who gets stung quite a bit. But the benefits of beekeeping last a lifetime. Honoring National Pollinators Week, Stallings appears at the Hendersonville Community Co-op (60 Charleston Lane) on Saturday, June 17, 9:30-11am, to lead a free “Intro to Beekeeping” class.

