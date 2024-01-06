Fort-ifying Family Fun

Whether you’re eight years old or 80, there’s just something oh-so-fun about constructing a fort. Erika Brock, youth services manager at the Transylvania County Library, agrees. “Forts are awesome,” she says decidedly. This unarguable fact is why the library began hosting an annual Family Fort Night & Read-In in 2017. Not to be confused with Fortnite (the popular battle royal-style video game), Fort Night is all about building a cozy cavern using sheets, blankets, pillows, clothespins, and other supplies. Participants can also use library tables and chairs to give their fort structure, says Brock. “We have designated spaces in the library where they can build,” she explains, “and they can spread out by using most of the first floor.” Once all the forts are constructed, librarians will dim the lights and give patrons time to read in their cushy citadels. “Families look forward to this event every year,” Brock says. “It’s an opportunity for the whole family — from babies to teenagers to grandparents — to join the library fun.”

The Family Fort Night & Read-In happens Friday, Jan. 19, 6-7:30pm at Transylvania County Library (212 South Gaston St., Brevard). The event is free, but space is limited and registration is required. For more information, see library.transylvaniacounty.org.