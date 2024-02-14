Happy Little Peonies

You don’t need dirt, sunshine, or water to grow flowers. That’s according to Hendersonville mixed-media painter Bethany Joy Adams. Later this spring, Adams will release Happy Flower Painting for Beginners: Sweet & Simple Instructions for 20 Beautiful Blooms (Better Day Books, May 2024). Now available for pre-order, the book offers step-by-step tutorials on painting everything from pansies to zinnias to vivacious garden scenes. With beginners in mind, Adams outlines everything you need to know — from which paint colors to pick to which paint brushes to use. She even delves into the symbolism of certain flowers. The black-eyed Susan, for instance, symbolizes encouragement — exactly what she hopes to provide aspiring painters. “I hope readers will feel encouraged to create their own gardens of joy while going through the prompts of this book,” says Adams, who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a teaching licensure from Brevard College. “I hope they’ll learn just how fun acrylic paints can be and feel confident enough to express themselves and share their own joy and beauty with the world, too.”

Happy Flower Painting for Beginners: Sweet & Simple Instructions for 20 Beautiful Blooms can be pre-ordered at Highland Books (36 West Main St., Brevard, highlandbooksonline.com). The book is also available at major retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart. For more information, see bethanyjoyart.com.