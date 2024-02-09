Lanes for Littles

Calling all tenpin titans: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina (BBBSWNC) will host its annual fundraiser, Bowl For Kids’ Sake, this March. The campaign works like this: Teams of four to five keglers raise at least $250. Fundraisers then lace up their rental shoes and knock down pins at bowling alleys across the region. (Tarheel Lanes will be open to participants on Saturday, March 2.) “We’re excited to be bowling again this year,” Dorian Palmer, BBBSWNC vice president of philanthropy, shared in a recent press statement. “Bowl for Kids’ Sake is by far the most enjoyable fundraising event anywhere in Western North Carolina. We hope you’ll join us.” Every dollar raised through the month allows BBBSWNC to match children ages five through young adulthood (“Littles”) with vetted adult mentors (“Bigs”). According to BBBS of America, this one-on-one mentorship helps students succeed academically, avoid/reduce risky behavior, and develop important social-emotional skills.

Bowl For Kids’ Sake happens on Saturdays in March. Tarheel Lanes (3275 Asheville Hwy., Hendersonville) will host bowlers on March 2, 11am-3:30pm.