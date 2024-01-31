Love in Full Bloom

Valentine’s Day is always a “bummer” for Isabelle Klauder, an artist and self-described “36-year-old single woman” who has been flying solo since moving to Hendersonville 15 years ago. “My gut reaction to Valentine’s Day is to roll my eyes,” Klauder admits. But this February, as the “wind continues to be sucked” from Klauder’s “hopelessly romantic sails,” she’s turning her attention to other forms of love, particularly the love that exists between mother and daughter. According to Klauder, her style of painting the female form on patterned fabrics is an ode to her mom, who passed away unexpectedly in 2013. “She was an inspiring artist [who] first introduced me to the world of bold and contemporary fabric patterns,” says Klauder. “Together, we picked out many of the fabrics that I currently use in my work, which allows me the opportunity to honor her and our relationship.” On Saturday, Feb. 10, you can purchase Klauder’s original paintings and limited edition prints at the Valentine’s Market at Trailside Brewing. More than a dozen other local vendors will also be on-site peddling their wares.

The Valentine’s Market happens Saturday, Feb. 10, at noon at Trailside Brewing (441 South Whitted St., Hendersonville). To learn more, find @blueridgeartisanmarket on Facebook and Instagram.