Queen of Hearts 

You should never roll the dice on heart health — except during Pardee Hospital Foundation’s Second Annual Casino Night. Slated for Friday, Feb. 23, at Burntshirt Vineyards, the event invites risk-takers to play Texas hold’em, craps, roulette, and blackjack with live dealers. Attendees also have the opportunity to bid on raffle items, imbibe libations, and listen to tunes. Proceeds from the evening support UNC Health Pardee’s cardiology program. “We’re excited about the popularity of this event, and we are so grateful for the community’s support of further developing stellar cardiology services right here in Henderson County,” Amy Treece, executive director of the Foundation, shared in a recent press statement. Revenue generated during last year’s Casino Night helped provide round-the-clock care for patients experiencing cardiac emergencies in Henderson, Transylvania, and Polk counties. According to a press release, “Individuals in these counties can be transported to Pardee for interventional heart procedures, in which seconds can be a matter of life or death.”

The Second Annual Casino Night happens Friday, Feb. 23, at Burntshirt Vineyards (2695 Sugarloaf Rd., Hendersonville). Cost is $100 per person.