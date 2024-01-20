A powerhouse of raw, unfiltered storytelling that lays bare the intricacies of womanhood, The Vagina Monologues has been a theatrical staple since its off-off-Broadway debut in 1996, even being heralded by The New York Times as “one of the most important plays of the past 25 years.” Still, the show has never before been staged by Hendersonville Theatre — until now. To kick off its 2024 season, the playhouse will bring Eve Ensler’s cutting-edge script to downtown. According to director Ellen Pappas, audience-goers can expect a compilation of vignettes based on real interviews Ensler conducted with real women. These scenes range from cheeky rants about tampons to bracingly serious conversations about sexual violence. “Pain and laughter, hurts and struggles, surprises and love — it’s all here as told by the hundreds of women who shared their innermost selves,” says Pappas. Actor Natalie Broadway adds that the production is “both thought-provoking and entertaining. There are moments that will make you laugh out loud and moments that will bring you to tears. [It’s] unlike any show I’ve been involved with … .”

The Vagina Monologues runs February 1-11 at Hendersonville Theatre (229 South Washington St., Hendersonville). $21.75-$32. See hendersonvilletheatre.org.