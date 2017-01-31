Burger of the Month

About six months ago, Jesse Roque, owner/executive chef of Never Blue, rolled out an inventive new tapas menu at her bistro in downtown Hendersonville. Since then, it’s been awards season for Roque, who soon afterward was named the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodge Association’s Chef of the Year. In December, Roque and her restaurant were featured in Restaurant Hospitality, the industry’s top national magazine.

Though her accolades are increasingly far-flung, it’s her menu’s homestyle Meatloaf Sandwich we want to recognize this month. It consists of “house-ground and humanely raised” beef tenderloin decked in smoked gouda cheese, mayo, yellow mustard, bread-n-butter pickled rainbow peppers and onions and served on a po’-boy roll with a wide choice of sides.

Never Blue, 119 S. Main St., Hendersonville, 828-693-4646; theneverblue.com