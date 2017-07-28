Centuries of Song

The Songcatchers Music Series at the Cradle of Forestry caught fire 15 years ago, during the old-time-mountain-music revival engendered by the movies O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Songcatcher (filmed in WNC), and their accompanying soundtracks. But the songs often sung during the outdoor shows in the depths of Pisgah Forest go back way further — sometimes all the way back to 17th-century England and Scotland, where many popular Appalachian tunes originated. This week’s featured band is up-and-coming five-piece Pretty Little Goat from Brevard, newly returned after a hiatus to offer the cherished old fiddle tunes (we’re hoping for some murder ballads) and their own brand of originals.

Sunday, July 30, 3-5:30pm. $6/ages 16 and up, $3/youth. www.cradleofforestry.com.