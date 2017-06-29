Minor-Key Americana

If you want a less explosive type of Independence Day weekend, consider a pastoral afternoon of winning old-time music featuring multi-instrumentalist Mary Z. Cox and fiddler Tim Gardner, who usher in the Cradle of Forestry’s Songcatchers Concert Series on Sunday, July 2. Recently, Cox, a champion acoustic musician in two states (Florida for dulcimer and NC for banjo), and Brevard-based Gardner — son of Celestial Mountain Music’s Lo and Mary Gordon, and the holder of high honors from the iconic Fiddler’s Grove Festival — recorded Good Morning Banjo, the culmination of years of teaching and performing. The series continues July 9, 16, 23, 30. $3-$6. Cradle of Forestry, 11250 Pisgah Hwy., Pisgah Forest. www.cradleofforestry.org. 828-877-3130 .