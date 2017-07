A reception opens clay artist Lucy Clark’s exhibit that followed a three-week workshop she attended at Ghost Ranch in New Mexico, learning techniques of traditional Pueblo pottery. July 14, 5-7pm. She’ll also give an artist’s talk on July 21 from 5-6:30pm. The exhibit runs until August 6.

The Gallery at Flat Rock, 2702-A Greenville Hwy., Flat Rock. www.galleryflatrock.com. 828-698-7000 .