Reaching for the Sky

East Flat Rock collage artist Melanie Hopkins thinks a lot about the nebulous gasses enveloping the Earth. “Being under the sky has always been one of my favorite experiences,” she says. “I marvel at the idea that we all share the same sun, the same moon, the same air.” To commemorate this notion, Hopkins created “Chasing Dawn.” According to the artist, the collage is “comprised of hundreds of individual pieces of printed images of the sky from all over the world ranging from the early 20th century to present time.” It took her months to flip through periodicals — mostly issues of National Geographic — and tear out tiny fragments. From these remnants, she created a “ubiquitous sky” that will debut at ArtFields — a nine-day competition that awards more than $100,000 to creatives from across the Southeast — in mid-April. Hopkins will be joined by three fellow members of the Art League of Henderson County: woodturner Joel Hunnicutt, abstract painter Eleanor Palmer, and woodworker David Macvaugh. “To have these artists participating is a statement to the quality of our organization,” says Diane Dean, president of the League.

Melanie Hopkins, East Flat Rock, melaniehopkins.com. The artist is represented by The Gallery at Flat Rock (2702-A Greenville Hwy., Flat Rock, galleryflatrock.com). To learn more about the Art League of Henderson County, visit artleaguehvl.org.