A New Mug Shot

Henderson County ceramic artists spend a lot of time at the wheel — the steering wheel, that is. “Many locals travel either north or south to Asheville or Greenville, nearly an hour each way, to have access to a ceramics studio,” says potter Hannah Gambino. To increase accessibility, the Art League of Henderson County has launched The Glassman Clay Studio. Located in a former warehouse at 2015 Asheville Highway, the studio is equipped with kilns, pottery wheels, extruders and slab rollers, wedging tables, and plenty of hand-building tools and supplies. Funding for the space came from multiple sources, including a substantial private donation made in memory of the late Stuart Glassman, a Hendersonville surgeon and accomplished clay artist who passed away last March. According to Diane Dean, president of the League, Glassman believed in providing compassionate care to all — regardless of income. “In his office, patients who needed care and could not pay were never turned away. His … generosity left an indelible mark on those who worked most closely with him,” says Dean. “We are excited to see his legacy in our community and continue to bring a source of joy to others as they explore the benefits of working in clay.” Though the studio won’t officially open until Friday, March 8, Gambino has been hired as the clay studio’s manager and is already teaching a few classes. She believes the new space is allowing artisans to truly “lean into” the craft.

The Glassman Clay Studio (2015 Asheville Hwy., Hendersonville) will host a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 8. For more details regarding upcoming classes, visit artleaguehvl.org.