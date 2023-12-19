Party Like It’s (Almost) 2024

You could spend this New Year’s Eve nursing a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon while sniveling over failed resolutions. Or, you could cheers to a fresh start by attending one of the local hootenannies below.

If you can’t hit Times Square, head for downtown Hendersonville.

Sure, the Times Square Ball Drop is cool and all. But for those of us who can’t stay up until midnight, the City of Hendersonville offers the Annual New Year’s Eve Apple Rise. Family-friendly festivities (think dance parties, hot cocoa, and games) begin before sundown at the Henderson County Historic Courthouse and conclude with the raising of a ginormous apple at 7pm.

Annual New Year’s Eve Apple Rise, 5-7pm at Henderson County Historic Courthouse (1 Historic Courthouse Sq.). Free.

Embrace swanky vibes at The Horse Shoe Farm.

Don your finest attire for this speakeasy-inspired feast at The Horse Shoe Farm. The four-course meal will include oysters on the half shell, foie gras, filet mignon, and other highbrow delicacies. Dinner will be followed by an after-party complete with live music from The Monkey Boys, a champagne toast, and party snacks like marinated olives and tagine-spiced popcorn.

Last Call Celebration at The Silo Cookhouse at The Horse Shoe Farm (205 Horse Shoe Farm Dr., Hendersonville). Dinner begins at 7pm and will be followed by the after-party at 9:30pm. $45-$145.

Have a rockin’ good time at Oklawaha Brewing Company.

Ring in the new year with an evening of craft beer and upbeat jams by The Abbey Elmore Band. Based in the Carolinas, the outfit delivers indie pop with an edgy rock flair. The night will conclude with a balloon drop and champagne toast.

New Year’s Eve with The Abbey Elmore Band, 8:30pm to midnight at Oklawaha Brewing Company (147 1st Ave. East, Hendersonville). $8.

Keep it funky and fun at 185 King Street.

Dance your way into 2024 with an evening of bass-thumping tunes at 185 King Street. The night will begin with party music courtesy of DJs Lionize and Nicodemus. The dynamic ensemble Empire Strikes Brass will then take the stage, dishing up groovy horn arrangements and deep compositions.

NYE with Empire Strikes Brass: Sparkle On, 8pm to midnight at 185 King Street in Brevard. $20-$25.

Get whiskey and frisky at Claywood.

Countdown to midnight at Claywood, Hendersonville’s newest wine and whiskey bar. Expect grazing tables featuring delectable cheeses, meats, breads, berries, and other charcuterie foodstuffs. The bar will also be slinging house cocktails and a curated selection of spirits.

Countdown to 2024, 7:30pm to midnight at Claywood (317 7th Ave. East, Hendersonville). $129.