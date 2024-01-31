Four cupid-approved date night ideas

This Valentine’s Day, you and your sweetheart could eat pizza while binge-watching “Game of Thrones.” But if you want to stoke the fiery flames of romance, we suggest putting down the remote and treating your honey to an evening at one of the eateries below

1. The Silo Cookhouse

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a housemade Arrabbiata sauce. Don’t believe us? Just ask Dan Williams, executive chef at The Silo Cookhouse. For Valentine’s dinner, the culinarian is leaning into his Italian heritage to whip up spaghetti alla chitarra — a traditional pasta dish made with roasted garlic breadcrumbs, pickled herbs, parmesan, and a spicy Arrabiata sauce. If pasta isn’t your cup of caffé, don’t fret: Sweethearts will have their choice of other flavorful foodstuffs during the four-course meal.

Valentine’s Dinner at The Silo Cookhouse (205 Horse Shoe Farm Dr., Hendersonville) begins at 5pm on Valentine’s Day and is $115 per person. Reservations are required.

2. Harvey’s at The Henderson

The Henderson is a time-honored bed and breakfast that’s been around almost as long as Hendersonville itself. Its on-site restaurant, Harvey’s, embraces this historic charm by offering dishes featuring traditional techniques and timeless flavors. For Valentine’s Day, chef Michael Gilligan has prepared a menu featuring classics such as French onion soup, pan-seared mountain trout, and chicken piccata. You can also enjoy wine pairings with your meal.

Harvey’s at The Henderson (201 Third Ave. West, Hendersonville) is open from 5-8pm on Valentine’s Day. Dinner is $50 per person, plus $35 for wine pairings. Call 828-696-2001 to make a reservation.

3. Skylaranna

Dinner and a movie is fine. But if you want to up the ante, check out ‘Til Death Do We Part — a Valentine’s weekend package at Skylaranna. Happening February 17-18, the event includes lodging for two guests as well as a five-course murder mystery dinner. During the dinner, you and your beau will nosh on blood beetroot soup, poisoned pear and blue cheese tartlets, stabbed steak skewers, and other delicious yet deadly dishes as you unravel a “tangled web of relationships and secrets.”

‘Til Death Do We Part is slated for February 17-18 at Skylaranna Resort & Spa (1 Skylaranna Dr., Hendersonville). Cost is $349 to $449 per couple. Call 828-919-7777 for more information.

4. Appalachian Mountain Brewery

There are no candles or white linen tablecloths at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Mills River. But what the taproom lacks in formality, it makes up for in fun. This Valentine’s Day, AMB will host a rom-com-themed trivia night. Prepare for puzzlers about boombox serenades, dramatic airport scenes, and nice-guy charm. The brewery is also partnering with French Broad Chocolates to offer a craft beer and chocolate pairing because, well, why not?

Appalachian Mountain Brewery (46 North Mills River Rd., Mills River). Rom-com trivia begins at 7pm on Wednesday, Feb. 14.