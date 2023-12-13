The 12 Days of Boozemas

Back in 1780, when “The 12 Days of Christmas” first appeared in print, presenting your sweetheart with a flock of partridges was probably über romantic. But today, a feathery gift like that just wouldn’t fly.

Instead, we recommend giving your beau/belle a bottle (or 12) of local spirits. Any of the boozy boons below will do just fine.

1. FireBaugh Moonshine

This Yuletide season, you could keep your wassail PG for the kids. Or, you could kick it up a notch with FireBaugh, a hot cinnamon-flavored moonshine by Cedar Mountain Moonshine in Transylvania County.

Cedar Mountain Moonshine (10754 Greenville Hwy., Cedar Mountain).

2. German Chocolate Cake Stout

Eat your cake and drink it too with this German Chocolate Cake brew by D9 Brewing Company. Robust and velvety, the stout offers notes of chocolate, pecans, and coconut.

D9 Brewing Company (425 North Main St., Hendersonville).

3. 2020 Ghost House Red

Light, well-balanced, and super sippable, the Ghost House Red by Marked Tree Vineyard is the perfect bottle to bring to an Xmas shindig. Expect quips of black cherry, plum, violet, lilac, and sage.

Marked Tree Vineyard (623 Deep Gap Rd., Flat Rock).

4. Long Leaf IPA

An ode to the longleaf pine, this classic IPA is citrusy on the nose and resinous on the palate. For best results, pair it with Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Long Leaf Smash — a quarter-pound burger topped with the works.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery, (46 North Mills River Rd., Mills River).

5. Celebration Fresh Hop IPA

Rich and malty, this IPA by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is a great elixir for fireside chats. It also plays well in boozy beer cheeses.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., (100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River).

6. Eggnog Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

Santa doesn’t always drink beer. But when he does, he drinks the Eggnog Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout by Blue Ghost Brewing Company. Infused with nutmeg, cinnamon, lactose, and homemade vanilla extract, the brew sips like a decadent dessert.

Blue Ghost Brewing Company, (125 Underwood Rd., Fletcher).

7. 2021 Riesling

Grab some flutes and cheers to surviving your inlaws with this effervescent Riesling by Souther Williams Vineyard in Fletcher. Expect a floral aroma balanced by fruity tasting notes.

Souther Williams Vineyard, (655 Hoopers Creek Rd., Fletcher).

8. Jump Off Java Coffee Moonshine

Give your morning cup a little extra jingle jangle with this Jump Off Java Coffee Moonshine by Hendersonville’s one and only moonshine maker, M & T Distilling. According to master distiller Bill McConnell, this coffee-infused spirit is a top seller.

M & T Distilling, (711 Maple St., Hendersonville).

9. Jailhouse Juicy Hazy IPA

Made with a “lavish blend of hops,” this hazy brew bursts with refreshing flavors of lemons, limes, and pineapple. Pair it with an extra-decadent Christmas dinner for best results.

Iron Key Brewing Company, (135 Locust St., Columbus).

10. Spruce Tip IPA

Sure, you could light a pine-scented Christmas candle to get into the merry mood. Or, you could sip this Spruce Tip IPA by Noblebraü Brewing in Brevard. Dry hopped with live spruce tips, the brew boasts a sweet, piney flavor.

Noblebräu Brewing, (183 King St., Brevard).

11. 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon

Bracingly dry, this classic red by Overmountain Vineyards in Tryon offers a black cherry-forward flavor profile with notes of green bell pepper, spice, and vanilla. Serve alongside Christmas lamb to impress dinner guests.

Overmountain Vineyards, (2012 Sandy Plains Rd., Tryon).

12. Wood-Crafted Bourbon Whiskey

Flavored with Appalachian white oak chips, this bourbon whiskey is smooth and sippable. Drink it straight to taste the robust hints of vanilla and spice or pour a shot into your favorite cocktail recipe.

Two Trees Distilling Company, (17 Continuum Dr., Fletcher).