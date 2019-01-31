Breaking Bread

Tryon Arts & Crafts School is in search of locals who love cooking to host at-home workshops for a “Local Kitchens” series. On Saturday, Feb. 16, 9am-4pm, Ruby Drew will show how it’s done by hosting a breadmaking workshop at her home in Mill Spring ($75 for TACS members, $80 for nonmembers.) Passionate about all things food, Drew studied the culinary arts in Europe. Workshop attendees will learn the principles of breadmaking, creating pecan-caramel sticky buns, a nine-grain loaf, and Italian-style crusty bread.

To register and for more information, see the website: www.tryonartsandcrafts.org. 828-859-8323.