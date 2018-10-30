Columbus Farmers’ Market Hasn’t Stopped Its Harvest

Open through November 17 this year, the Columbus Farmers’ Market happens Saturdays from 8am-12pm at 40 Courthouse St. This Polk County venue features more than 40 local farmers and artisans located within a 25-mile radius of the courthouse. Vendors sell jams, oils, breads, vegetables, fruits, meat, cheese, eggs, herbs, herb salves & tinctures, crafts, and more from local artisans.

For more information, call 864-205-5286 or visit Columbus Farmers' Market on Facebook.