Columbus Farmers’ Market Hasn’t Stopped Its Harvest

Wildkrafted Kitchen sells medicinal salves and tinctures, all crafted from organically and sustainably sourced herbs, at the Columbus Market.
Photo by Julie Douglas

Open through November 17 this year, the Columbus Farmers’ Market happens Saturdays from 8am-12pm at 40 Courthouse St. This Polk County venue features more than 40 local farmers and artisans located within a 25-mile radius of the courthouse. Vendors sell jams, oils, breads, vegetables, fruits, meat, cheese, eggs, herbs, herb salves & tinctures, crafts, and more from local artisans. 

Through Nov. 17, in front of the Polk County Courthouse, Columbus. For more information, call 864-205-5286 or visit Columbus Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

