Drinks are in the House

Photo by Rachel Pressley

The new Blue Door Bottleshop & Beer Hall, owned and operated by longtime friends John Schutz and A.J. Speaker, will officially open its doors in downtown Hendersonville during the holidays. “We wanted a bottle shop together for years,” says Schutz. The shop will serve as a grab ’n’ go and as a beer garden. “We’ll focus on Western North Carolina beverages, but will sell craft beer, wine, ciders, mead, and sake from all over the world,” he adds. “We also have 20 taps, including two cider taps, four sour lines, at least eight pale ale and IPA taps, and the rest will be a mix of whatever is in season. Customers can expect stouts and porters on draft for the winter months.” Community tables, TVs, and other entertainment features enhance the vibe. “With more people moving out here, we hope to provide knowledge of what’s going on in the community,” says Speaker. “Hendersonville is set for a period of growth going forward. We’re excited to be in a great town that also has a big market for a shop like this.”

Blue Door Bottleshop & Beer Hall, 146 3rd Ave. East, Hendersonville. Open Tuesday through Thursday, 12-8pm; Friday and Saturday, 12-9pm; and Sunday, 12-6pm. Facebook: The Blue Door Bottleshop & Beer Hall. Instagram: @bluedoorhvl. 828-290-4191.