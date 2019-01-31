Eat Your Medicine

Right in time to stave off midwinter colds, the Hendersonville Community Co-op hosts a class titled “Culinary Medicine for the Kitchen Apothecary” on Saturday, Feb. 23, 3-4:30pm. June Ellen Bradley will show students how to make elixirs and cough syrups at home from the everyday herbs and spices. The class will also highlight how to use a stove for aromatherapy and how to create a proprietary flu remedy called “COWA.” Call to register and for more information.

Hendersonville Community Co-op, 60 South Charleston Lane, Hendersonville. www.hendersonville.coop. 828-693-0505, ext. 102.