Eggsactly What You’ve Been Waiting For

Owners of Arabella Breakfast & Brunch — Reynaldo Macario, left,

and Mike Santacrose.

Portrait by Rachel Pressley

Since taking a step down from his position as Director of Operations for more than 30 CookOut restaurants in five states, Mike Santacrose and his business partner Reynaldo Macario have decided to open up a breakfast-and-brunch restaurant, Arabella, in downtown Hendersonville. “CookOut taught me how to manage multiple units at different levels, to trust people, train them, and maintain a community,” Santacrose tells Bold Life. “I want to provide the best-quality food for people while keeping the price point around what they would spend if they went to a quick-service place. [Our food] is not expensive to make, but with top-quality seasoning, ingredients and freshness — it will be elevated.” Arabella’s menu contains many vegetarian, gluten free, and vegan options, as well as a to-go ordering option. The restaurant will make their own breakfast sausage, chorizo, and Italian sausages in house. Arabella will also have a full bar serving eight mimosa styles, classic brunch cocktails, espresso, and coffee drinks made with beans from Asheville’s Bean Werks, a small variety of local and Mexican beers, and eight house wines.

Arabella — Breakfast and Brunch, 536 North Main St., Hendersonville. For more information, visit their Facebook Page (ArabellaBreakfastandBrunch). 828-772-8613.