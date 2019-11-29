Fletcher Spices Up January

The town of Fletcher host its 19th Annual Fletcher Chili Cook-Off at Veritas Christian Academy in deep midwinter. Last year, the contest welcomed 16 amateur and professional chefs, each bringing a distinctive flavor and style. The town doesn’t require an entry fee for the competition, but will accept donations for the Fletcher Parks Development Fund, designed to help make improvements at Bill Moore Community Park and at Kate’s Park. “We expect to see a similar turnout as we did last year,” says Hunter Jones, the recreation-program supervisor at Fletcher Parks and Recreation. “Around 500 people came out and sampled chili last year. This year, we have four categories: Table Décor, Best Individual, Best Business, and Best Overall.” Elizabeth Bambarger, owner of the Culture Shock Food Truck, took top prize last year with her “Three Little Pigs” chili. (Each chef can bring up to two chilis, and will be judged on color, consistency, aroma, and taste.) The public will have until 1:30pm to vote for a People’s Choice Award.

The 19th Annual Fletcher Chili Cook-Off happens Saturday, Jan. 18, 12-2pm at the Veritas Christian Academy (17 Cane Creek Road, Fletcher). Deadline for entries is Friday. Jan. 10, 5pm. For details, see fletchernc.org or call 828-687-3985.