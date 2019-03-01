More Than a Drop to Drink

For the first time, the 26-year-old Organic Growers School Spring Conference — the largest grassroots conference in the South — will be held at Mars Hill University in Madison County (organicgrowersschool.org) instead of at UNCA. The event runs March 8-10, attracts visitors from all over North America, and showcases hundreds of workshops in organic growing, permaculture, homesteading, urban farming, and rural living. An auxiliary event happens Friday, March 8, 9:30am-4:30pm at Living Web Farms in Henderson County. Water and Agriculture: Critical Consciousness for Healing the Planet is a day-long immersion workshop with father-and-son team John and Jonathan Todd, who’ve implemented cutting-edge research in restoring waterways around the world. 176 Kimzey Road, Mills River.

To register for the Organic Growers School Spring Conference and for more information, see organicgrowersschool.org and livingwebfarms.org.