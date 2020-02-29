To help local foodies better explore the restaurant scene, Henderson County’s annual week-long event will feature the area’s high-profile restaurants offering prix-fixe special menus. Participating locations include The Esmeralda Inn, HenDough Chicken & Donuts, Season’s at Highland Lake, Madame Roqué’s Meat Emporium and Pickled Curiosities, Brooks Tavern, Harvey’s at The Henderson, Shine, Flat Rock Wood Room, and Never Blue.

Henderson County Restaurant Week happens March 26-April 2. For detailed updates and menu offerings, visit the event’s Facebook Page (Henderson County Independent Restaurants).