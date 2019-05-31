Hendersonville’s Hardest-to-Find Espresso Bar

Candice and Zach Pritz on the deck outside of their new space.

Photo by Rachel Pressley

Zach and Candice Pritz, husband-and-wife owners of ShareWell Coffee Co. & Roastery, recently moved their business from Main Street in Hendersonville into the downstairs space of the barn that houses Appalachian Ridge Artisan Cidery. The Pritzes have expanded their three-year-old company to add their latest venture: Wildcat Brothers Espresso Bar. “We like to say that the espresso bar is powered by ShareWell Coffee,” explains Zach. The 1920s barn has a lot of history behind it, but the couple is just getting started. They remain deeply intentional with their products, serving “green” coffee whose origins are both traceable and sustainable. At the new space, they’ll sell public and private versions of their four different classes: “Crop to Cup,” “Espresso Barista,” “The Art of Roasting,” and “Home-Brewing.” The Pritzes are excited to share their Saturday hours with a yoga class on the back deck. “This place is really electric,” exclaims Candice.

The Pritz’s want you to know where your coffee and espresso comes from.

Photo by Rachel Pressley

Wildcat Brothers Espresso Bar/ShareWell Coffee Co. & Roastery, 749 Chestnut Gap Road, Hendersonville. For more information on upcoming classes, visit sharewellcoffee.com. Also on Facebook and Instagram. 828-290-8188.

