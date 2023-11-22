How to make Carl Sandburg’s favorite Christmas cookie

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Carl Sandburg and his goat-loving wife, Paula, celebrated Christmas in curious ways.

Rather than deck their three-story farmhouse with lavish trimmings, the couple decorated with a few sprigs of holly and a scraggly white pine. Under the tree, Carl and Paula tucked everything from soap statuettes to napkin holders fabricated from marrow bones. There was just one rule when it came to gift-giving: Nothing store-bought.

“There was a de-emphasis on the dollar,” the Sandburgs’ granddaughter, Paula Steichen Polega, shared with the Times-News in the 1990s. “The idea was you did everything yourself.”

That included making sugary treats. Rather than run to the nearest grocery store, the Sandburgs whipped up pfeffernüsse — small holiday cookies made with brown sugar, almonds, and lots of festive spices.

In honor of Christmas at Connemara, a three-week holiday celebration happening at the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site (1800 Little River Rd., Flat Rock) on December 2, 9, and 16 from 10am-1pm, we pulled the Sandburgs’ favorite pfeffernüsse recipe from the archives.

Pfeffernüsse

Adapted from “The Christmas Cookie Book” by Virginia Pasley (Atlantic Monthly Press, 1949)

Ingredients

5 eggs

2 cups brown sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

3 tablespoons black coffee

6 cups pastry flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon allspice

1 tablespoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon crushed cardamom

1 cup ground almonds

For the glaze:

2 ½ cups powdered sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons hot water