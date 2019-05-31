Serving Snow All Summer Long

Unicorn Signature SnoCone at Pelican’s SnoBalls in Hendersonville.

Photo by Rachel Pressley



The Osteen family visited 15 different Pelican’s SnoBalls before deciding they wanted to open up a franchise back home in Hendersonville. “We knew about Pelican’s for four years before doing this,” says owner Nekki Osteen. “We discovered it on a family vacation and all agreed that it was addicting.” Their children Ryan, Alessa, and Ashley love to go to Pelican’s and didn’t want to have to travel to Asheville anymore to get their favorite treat. “We serve over 100 flavors and even have a few ‘underground’ flavors,” says Nekki. In fact, the kids have creative competitions to see whose flavor sells more. “I’m not sure if any other Pelican’s do this,” she adds. Since it opened on March 1, the store’s number-one seller is the Unicorn Signature SnoBall, an assortment of cotton candy and “skylite” flavors with whipped cream and sugar sparkles on top. The Osteens plan to add outdoor games including chalk, cornhole, cards, Jenga, and Connect Four as the season warms up. The brightly colored building is hard to miss and worth a visit.

Pelican’s SnoBalls, 2018 Asheville Hwy., Hendersonville. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 12-9pm; Sunday, 1-9pm. For more information, see their Facebook page — Pelican’s SnoBalls of Hendersonville — or visit pelicanssnoballs.com. 828-595-2265.



