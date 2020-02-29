Something to Taco ’Bout

Ashley and Aaron, owners of the new White Duck Taco Shop in Hendersonville.

Portrait by Rachel Pressley

After working with multiple White Duck Taco Shops in the region, husband-and-wife duo Ashley Clifford and Aaron Adams decided to open up their very own in Hendersonville’s Seventh Avenue District. “Like most kitchen guys, I’ve worked at a million places,” says Adams. “I have a French background in cooking, and it’s my passion big time. White Duck has been good about feeding that. It’s both creative and unique. Having been in the restaurant industry for more than a decade, the couple are excited to own their first space. “Our menu will be pretty similar to the [original White Duck menu],” says Clifford. “One thing unique we will bring back is the Mushroom and Potato Taco … mushrooms, potatoes, and an Italian flavor profile with Romesco sauce, all while being a vegetarian option. I’m going to experiment with other things, but that taco is my jam,” says Adams. The Hendersonville location will feature roughly 15-18 tacos at a time. “We’re on the same page with everything, including quality and consistency, and we’re excited to be part of the community,” says Clifford.

White Duck Taco Shop, 500 Seventh Ave. East, Hendersonville. For updates on a spring opening, see whiteducktacoshop.com or visit them on Facebook (White Duck Taco Shop) and Instagram (@whiteduckhendo).