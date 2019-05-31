Staying Fresh One Brew At A Time

Jeff Golliher is a schooled brewer.

Photo by Rachel Pressley



Jeff Golliher discovered his love for brewing after studying chemical engineering in school, working for a company that sourced chemicals to the food and beverage industry. As more breweries began to open, Golliher found himself getting the inside scoop on the industry and became fascinated. Golliher, his wife Becky, and their son Evan practiced as homebrewers for a few years before deciding to open up their own family-friendly brewery last fall. Dry Falls Brewing Company now offers anywhere from 17-23 brews on tap, plus one local cider — rotating between Noble Cider and Urban Orchard Cider — plus a few wine options.

Dry Falls Brewing Company is ready for you.

Photo by Rachel Pressley



The brewery is located in the 80-year-old Oates Paint and Body Shop, the building renovated but with its historical elements kept intact. There’s now an event space, live music on the weekends, and a spot for food trucks outside. “We work to maintain our integrity with traditional-style beers, but enjoy making small-batch brews with a twist to stay fresh,” Golliher says. This includes the new Very Berry Blonde, Dry Falls’ blond ale infused with a variety of berries and purees.

Just like the brewery itself, the other beers have local place names. “Community is important to us,” says Golliher. “There’s a sense of all of us trying to make Hendersonville a beer destination.”

Dry Falls Brewing Company, 425 Kanuga Road, Hendersonville. To make reservations for the event space or find out about upcoming events, visit dryfallsbrewing.com. 828-696-0660.

