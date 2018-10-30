The Tryon Downtown Development Association and New View Realty present the 7th annual Tryon Beer Fest (the theme is “Tap Into Tryon”) on Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-6pm. The post-Oktoberfest event — located in the Depot Plaza in historic Tryon — will offer local and regional craft beer, oysters, authentic Bavarian food, and live music. Games like cornhole, giant Jenga, a photobooth, and a stein-hoist competition are part of the fun. For ages 21 and over. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online at tryonbeerfest.com or for cash only at the entrance.

Tryon Depot Plaza, 22 Depot St., Tryon. For more information, see tryonbeerfest.com.