Wine and Dine

In coordination with Overmountain Vineyards, Newman’s Restaurant at the Orchard Inn in Saluda will feature a special Wine Dinner under head chef Aaron Edwards. Expect North Carolina wines paired with signature delicacies including butter-poached lobster tail with asparagus, saffron risotto and lobster à la nage, a pan-seared halibut with grilled artichoke, fennel broth and gribiche, and a pan-roasted pheasant breast, pea purée, solar carrot, and pickled radish. Other items include a lamp-chop option, hors d’oeuvres, and a dessert course.

The Orchard Inn, 100 Orchard Inn Lane, Saluda. The Overmountain Wine Dinner will take place Thursday, March 5, with hors d’oeuvres at 6:15pm and dinner at 7pm. Price is $95 per person, which includes five courses with five glasses of local wine. To make reservations, visit orchardinn.com or call 828-749-5471.