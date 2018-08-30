Jamming All Year

Most farmers markets are seasonal, but the Transylvania Farmers Market recognizes the area’s abundance of growers, producers, and artisans by happening every Saturday, all year round: 8am-noon May through November, 10am-noon December through April. More than 70 vendors sell vegetables, fruit, meat, honey, eggs, cheeses, mushrooms, herbs, flowers, plants, jams and jellies, vinegars and mustards, teas and tinctures, baked goods, breakfast foods, coffee, and handcrafted items, according to a press statement. Great Harvest Bread Company makes baked goods, trail mix, and pancake mixes; Pisgah Pops sells delicious gourmet popsicles. The Farm Fair on Saturday, Sept. 1, celebrates local agriculture, along with the 150th anniversary of Brevard. The event includes a “Best Jam Contest” (drop off preserves by 9am to participate; results will be announced at 11am). Another attraction is the cooperative-extension booth staffed by Master Gardeners, where nutrition intern Erin Massey will offer free samples of her Avocado Tomato Salad.

190 East Main St., Brevard. 828-548-0660. www.transylvaniafarmersmarket.com.